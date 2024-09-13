Protests erupt over proposed shack on Puri beach

PURI : Opposition is mounting against the proposed installation of liquor shacks along Puri beach, with various institutions and social activists demanding reversal of the government order.

On Wednesday, a rally organised by Milita Odisha Nisha Nibaran Abhijan and Tirthkshetra Surakshya Milita Manch converged at the district collector’s office to submit a written demand against the proposal. The protesters argued that establishing liquor shacks on Puri beach would compromise the sanctity of Mahadadhi Teerth, and could potentially lead to law and order issues. They are calling for the scrapping of the excise policy related to Puri beach.

The rally was attended by prominent figures including Manoj Rath, convenor of Odisha Biddutt Parishad, Chittarupa Sarangi of Tapobhumi Trust, veteran activist Krushna Chandra Jagdeband, and Swadhin Kumar Panda, along with numerous NGO leaders and activists.