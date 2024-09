ROURKELA: Two days after a sub-adult female elephant died of electrocution at Nuagaon village of Lathikata block in Sundargarh district, forest authorities have arrested a supervisor from a local brick-kiln unit.

Rourkela divisional forest officer (DFO) Jaswant Sethi said that the investigation revealed the brick-kiln owner, Imtiaz Alam, and his supervisor, Chandramani Rana, had illegally extended an electric supply from a nearby post to the kiln. The service wire, which had multiple unprotected joints and damaged insulation, was responsible for the fatal electrocution of the elephant when it came in contact with the live wire.

Chandramani Rana has been arrested under sections 9 and 34 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Rana has been remanded to jail custody.