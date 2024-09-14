Odisha CM announces Rs 1.4K crore scheme to boost milk production

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced the government has formulated a new scheme Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana with an outlay of Rs 1,423.47 crore to boost milk production in the state.

Addressing the inaugural session of the ‘Monsoon Meet 2024’ for animal husbandry and dairy sector at the convention centre of Lok Seva Bhawan here, Majhi said under the programme, the government will assist in establishing small dairy units, subsidised calf feed, increasing coverage under livestock insurance and strengthening dairy cooperatives over a period of the next five years.

“The MoU signed with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in this regard will strengthen the state’s milk cooperatives and boost milk production. We are also collaborating with the NDDB to set up a vaccine production unit at Berhampur and a state-of-the-art feed analytical laboratory at Bhubaneswar,” he said.

Noting that animal husbandry and dairy sectors are vital for India’s food security, rural development, and economic growth, Majhi said the dairy sector alone contributes significantly to the national economy, with India being the world’s largest milk producer.

The chief minister said the state has also introduced a new scheme called Mukhyamantri Prani Kalyan Yojana with the objective to foster a more compassionate and responsible approach towards stray and destitute animals.

“The government is also planning to amend the Orissa Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960, and make it realistic with focus on reducing cruelty to animals,” he added.

Majhi said Odisha will complete 100 years of its formation in 2036. “Coincidently, it comes just 11 years before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Odisha will play a very important role in realising the dream of the prime minister,” he said.