BJD targets govt over Orissa HC bench

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Saturday targeted Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi over establishment of a permanent bench of the Orissa High Court in western Odisha or other regions of the state alleging he is under pressure from his own party leaders and elected representatives.

Addressing mediapersons at Sankha Bhawan here, BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra said the chief minister made a U-turn on the issue of the establishment of a permanent bench of the high court in the recently concluded budget session of the Assembly.

Replying to a question during the session on September 2, the chief minister said there is no justification in establishing a permanent bench of the high court in western Odisha or any other place in Odisha. But the next day, buckling under pressure from his party leaders, the chief minister changed his version and said the matter is under consideration of the government.

Patra said he had raised the issue through an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha on August 8.