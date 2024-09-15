Odisha: SCB’s hematology dept to offer PhD

CUTTACK: The department of clinical hematology of SCB medical college has been declared University Research Centre by Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) – a step towards initiating doctoral programme in medical science in the state for the first time, Dr Mukesh Mahaling, Health and Family Welfare minister said here on Saturday.

“The state government and university are keen to focus on research. In this direction, PhD programme in medical sciences has been initiated in Odisha for the first time,” he said while inaugurating the 14th annual conference of Odisha Hematology.

“I congratulate the OUHS for recognising the Department of Clinical Hematology of SCB Medical College as a centre of excellence where the first PhD programme in medicine will commence soon,” he said.

Mahaling invited all hematologists from across the country to come and visit the premiere institute of hematology and contribute their research work and share rich knowledge. “It is a great achievement that Department of Clinical Hematology has successfully conducted 160 bone marrow transplants till now,” he said.

The university is in process of recognising departments with good number of faculties interested in doing research and making publications. The university is identifying those departments as research centres, he said.