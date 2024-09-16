CM Mohan Charan Majhi must raise voice to save Malkangiri: BJD

MALKANGIRI: Lashing out at Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for his silence on the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh, BJD leader and former MP from Nabarangpur Pradeep Majhi on Sunday warned of the possibility of complete submergence of Malkangiri district if no measure is taken in time.

Addressing the media, Majhi said though the chief minister visited Malkangiri, he did not inform the people about the Polavaram project and this has hurt the latter’s sentiments. “Nobody has the right information on the extent to which the Polavaram project will cause damage to Malkangiri. We urge the chief minister to speak on the matter,” he rued.

Majhi further stated that the state government should take steps to bring down the height of the Polavaram dam and mount pressure on the Andhra government to construct embankments to keep Malkangiri safe.

“The chief minister cannot escape his responsibility while putting the onus on others. He needs to find a solution soon as the AP government is all set to expedite the project work from November second week,” Majhi said further adding that the entire district will be washed away if no steps are taken by the BJP government in state and the Centre.

The BJD leader further blamed the district administration for its failure in managing the flood and deploying ODRAF team despite warning from the meteorological department.

Former Malkangiri MLA Manas Madkami and others were present.