Odisha: Adulterated liquor sold by IMFL shop destroyed

BHUBANESWAR : Excise officials on Monday destroyed adulterated foreign liquor which was being reportedly sold by an IMFL off shop in Baramunda area here.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a raid and found that some alcohol bottles were adulterated. As it was not possible to examine all the bottles, they decided to destroy the entire stock of the IMFL shop.

Using a JCB machine, the officials destroyed nearly half of the stock. However, the exercise had to be stopped as a huge crowd of locals assembled on the spot. Sources said the remaining stock has been seized and it will be destroyed soon.

Excise commissioner Narasingha Bhol said, “The IMFL shop’s staff were procuring used alcohol bottles from Kolkata and filling them with liquor mixed with water and some other substances. The entire stock’s value was more than ‘40 lakh. Steps will be taken to arrest the licensee and cancel the license of the IMFL shop.”