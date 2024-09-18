Assault on Army officer, fiancée: Odisha DGP suspends five police personnel for gross misconduct

BHUBANESWAR: In a swift turn of events, the Odisha government on Wednesday suspended five police personnel for 'gross misconduct' over the alleged assault on an Army officer and his fiancee in a police station of Bhubaneswar on September 14 night.

With the allegations snowballing into a major embarrassment for the state police, DGP YB Khurania placed the five, all from Bharatpur police station where the incident took place, under suspension. They included Bharatpur police station IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, SI Baisalini Panda, ASIs Salilamayee Sahoo and Sagarika Rath and constable Balaram Hansda, read the order issued by Khurania.

A disciplinary proceeding is also contemplated against them. "It is considered expedient in the interest of public service. Therefore, the police personnel are put under suspension with immediate effect," it said.

The Army officer and his fiancee were allegedly assaulted and humiliated at Bharatpur police station when they went there to report an incident of road rage.

Initially, police claimed that the two misbehaved with the on-duty police personnel. The Army officer was booked and let off with a notice but his fiancee was arrested on charges of assaulting the police personnel.