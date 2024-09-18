Assault on Army officer, fiancée: Odisha DGP suspends five police personnel for gross misconduct

BHUBANESWAR: In a swift turn of events, the Odisha government on Wednesday suspended five police personnel for 'gross misconduct' over the alleged assault on an Army officer and his fiancee in a police station of Bhubaneswar on September 14 night.
With the allegations snowballing into a major embarrassment for the state police, DGP YB Khurania placed the five, all from Bharatpur police station where the incident took place, under suspension. They included Bharatpur police station IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, SI Baisalini Panda, ASIs Salilamayee Sahoo and Sagarika Rath and constable Balaram Hansda, read the order issued by Khurania.
A disciplinary proceeding is also contemplated against them. "It is considered expedient in the interest of public service. Therefore, the police personnel are put under suspension with immediate effect," it said.
The Army officer and his fiancee were allegedly assaulted and humiliated at Bharatpur police station when they went there to report an incident of road rage.
Initially, police claimed that the two misbehaved with the on-duty police personnel. The Army officer was booked and let off with a notice but his fiancee was arrested on charges of assaulting the police personnel.
As the matter came to light and allegations surfaced that the Army man and his fiancée were manhandled and humiliated instead of their complaint being addressed, there was widespread condemnation and the Defence establishment as well as ex-servicemen communities threw their weight behind the officer and his partner.
With pressure mounting, DGP Khurania ordered a Crime Branch probe into the incident on Tuesday. Hours later, three of the police personnel, including IIC Mishra, were shunted out of the police station for fair and free investigation. Meanwhile, demand for independent probe into the incident continued.
The Orissa High Court also asked for medical report of the Army officer’s fiancée from AIIMS Bhubaneswar and directed that the investigating officer remain present during the virtual hearing on bail plea of the woman.
Till the order remains in force, the five suspended police personnel will remain under disciplinary control of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner.