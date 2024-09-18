Congress adopting divide and rule policy of British: PM Modi

BHUBANESWAR: Facing strident criticism from the Congress and other Opposition parties for taking part in Ganesh Puja celebrations at the residence of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit back saying the ecosystem consumed by intolerance was opposing a festival that had great importance for the country.

Addressing a massive gathering for the launch of the state BJP government’s flagship initiative for women, Subhadra Yojana, on the occasion of his 74th birthday, in Bhubaneswar, Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its ecosystem for adopting the same divide and rule principles of the British to break the nation on caste and religious lines.

“Ganesh Puja is not just a festival of faith in our country. It played a significant role in the country’s fight for independence. When the English rulers in their hunger for power were trying to divide India by poisoning the minds of the people in the name of caste and religion, Lokmanya Tilak played a pivotal role to unite the people by organising Ganesh puja festivals in public places,” the PM said.

“Anti-India forces here are now reacting the same way. Congress and its ecosystem are disturbed because of my participation in Ganesh Pujan. The intolerance of the Congress to the festival was also clearly evident when the Karnataka government went to the extent of putting a Ganesh idol behind the bars,” he said.

Launching the Subhadra Yojana, the prime minister handed over the cash vouchers of Rs 50,000, which will be paid in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each annually over five years, to some beneficiaries. “I am very happy that the state government has launched the scheme which will empower one crore women. We can achieve true inclusive growth only when women are empowered,” he said.

Modi further said that the day was special as the BJP-led NDA government at Centre completed 100 days. He highlighted important decisions taken by his government during these days.