Odisha: Khiri at tribal home makes Modi recall mother’s love

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional recalling his late mother Heeraben Modi’s affection for him after being served ‘khiri’ (rice pudding) at the home of a tribal family in the city on Tuesday.

“When I used to visit my mother to seek her blessings on my birthdays, she would feed me gur (jaggery). Though my mother is not there anymore, a tribal mother served me ‘khiri’ and blessed me on my birthday,” the prime minister said during his public address at the launch of Subhadra Yojana here.

The prime minister also said, “This love and affection is the capital that I have earned in my life. The transformation in the lives of the needy and their happiness is what gives me energy to work more.”

Upon landing in Bhubaneswar earlier in the day, Modi went to Gadakana Upper Sabar Sahi slum to handover keys of PMAY housing units to some beneficiaries and also attended their Griha Pravesh ceremony.

The prime minister went to the home of Antarjyami Nayak and Jahaja Nayak and met their family members including their 11-month-old grandchild Soumyajit. During the meeting, he was served khiri which Nayak family had prepared for their Griha Pravesh.