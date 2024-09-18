PM transfers Subhadra money to 25L women

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched Odisha government’s flagship scheme Subhadra Yojana by transferring the first instalment of Rs 5,000 to the bank accounts of more than 25 lakh women beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister expressed happiness over the Subhadra Yojana gift of the new BJP government to mothers and sisters of Odisha. “More than one crore women of Odisha will benefit from the scheme. Subhadra money transfer has been linked to the pilot project of RBI’s digital currency and the women beneficiaries will be joining the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country,” he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi thanked the prime minister on behalf of 4.5 crore people of Odisha for gifting Subhadra Yojana to women on his birthday. “Goddess Subhadra is the symbol of energy and equanimity. The BJP has kept its promise made before the election by launching one of the biggest women-centric schemes,” he said.

The chief minister said when women become self-dependent, financial security of their families is strengthened and society becomes advanced. Women can invest the money in small businesses or utilise it for the education of their children. There is great enthusiasm among women for the scheme which will lead to their empowerment and development of the state.

Majhi further said under the guidance of PM Modi, the government has started its journey on the path of Viksit Odisha. “The pace of development of Odisha has accelerated under the double-engine government of the state. The GSDP of Odisha will reach 50 billion dollar when the state celebrates completion of its 100 years in 2036. The state’s GSDP will reach one trillion dollar by 2047,” he added.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said so far 72 lakh women have registered their names under the Subhadra scheme. “Subhadra Yojana is the guarantee of the prime minister for development of women. It will be the foundation for Odisha’s development,” she said. The prime minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of railway projects worth Rs 2,800 crore and highway projects of more than Rs 1,000 crore.