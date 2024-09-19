Marooned villagers in Odisha allege apathy, seek assistance

BALASORE: Despite the district administration’s claims of ensuring adequate facilities in flood-affected areas, residents of Bhograi, Baliapal and Jaleswar allege they have received no relief assistance. Many families are struggling as their stored food has been damaged due to prevailing waterlogging preventing them from preparing meals.

The ongoing crisis has also left them without access to clean drinking water, as pipelines and tube wells remain submerged.

Residents of Kumbhirgadi panchayat, including Kalicharan Sahu, Jhadeswar Sahu, Bansidhar Patra, and Rajendra Bag, expressed their frustration, stating that no relief, cooked meals, or free kitchens have been established since the floodwaters from the Subarnarekha river inundated their village three days ago.

The residents also alleged that local representatives, including ward members Harendra Barik and Sandhyarani Murmu and sarpanch Barsharani Parida, have not yet visited the spots affected by severe flooding. Previous efforts to raise awareness for evacuations were not done this year, leaving many families stranded, they stated.

Though a team of officials was dispatched to Bhograi, it has yet not reached Kumbhirgadi to assess the situation or provide necessary food and evacuation support. In the Uluda area under Nachinda panchayat, residents Baya Singh, Bhagban Dash, and Surendra Patra said their food supplies have been depleted, and many lack cooking facilities, urging the district administration to establish a free kitchen.

Gunakar Sahu, former sarpanch of Bishnupur panchayat in Baliapal block, criticised the local administration for failing to address the needs of flood victims. While some officials reached Baliapal Chowk, they did not visit affected villages to assess the plight of residents.

District emergency officer of Balasore Krushna Jena stated that over 8,000 people have been impacted, with more than 2,000 people from low-lying areas evacuated to safer places in Bhograi, Jaleswar, and Baliapal blocks. He confirmed that extensive agricultural damage has occurred, with reports on the full extent of the flood damage expected once waters recede. Eight fire teams, along with four ODRAF and one NDRF are deployed in the affected areas.