Odisha: Police refute charge of pregnant minor’s assault

ROURKELA: A day after an Odia daily reported that a minor pregnant girl was tied and dumped in a forest by her lover, Bonai police in Sundargarh district on Thursday refuted the allegation.

Bonai IIC J Sahu said a case has been registered against one Sib Bhumij for impregnating the minor girl and efforts are underway to nab him. He said the minor girl aged around 13 years was eight months pregnant and fell unconscious was returning home through a forest on September 7. She was spotted by some villagers and rescued.

Sahu said the report of the girl being tied and dumped in the forest by her lover was untrue, adding she is recuperating at a private hospital at Rourkela and her statement has also been recorded. Sources said after being rescued, the girl was admitted to the Bonai sub-divisional hospital and shifted to Rourkela where her condition has improved.

