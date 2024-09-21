Chief engineer in Vigilance net

BALASORE: Vigilance officials on Friday raided properties owned by NV Harihara Rao, chief engineer at the office of chief construction engineer, Rural Works Circle, Balasore.

Teams of Vigilance comprising 11 DSPs, seven inspectors,11 ASIs and support staff raided at least 11 places in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Balasore, Keonjhar and Phulbani on the strength of search warrants issued by special judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar. The teams detected Rs 46.45 lakh in cash, two buildings, one 3 BHK flat, four plots and deposits worth Rs 1.11 crore.

The assets include a 2,100 sq feet plot at Berhampur, a building spread over 3,000 sq feet at Bhubaneswar, a 3 BHK flat of 1,200 sq feet at Berhampur, several benami flats, two plots in Bhubaneswar among others. The ownership of a few flats is being verified. The teams unearthed Rs 46.45 lakh in cash in a raid on the house of Rao’s brother-in-law at Berhampur. The raids are on and more assets are likely to be detected, said sources.