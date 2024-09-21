CM Mohan Charan Majhi on three-day Keonjhar visit

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is on a three-day visit to Keonjhar. This is his second visit to his home district after he took over as the state’s chief minister.

Majhi arrived at Raisuan airstrip near Keonjhar in a helicopter at 10.40 am. He was received by Keonjhar Lok Sabha member Anant Nayak, Patna MLA Akhila Chandra Naik, Telkoi MLA Fakir Mohan Naik, Korei MLA Akash Das Naik and other leaders and officials.

He was escorted from the airstrip Keonjhar auditorium in a bike rally led by BJP district youth president Sabir Dash. Majhi attended the annual event of Life Savers Group at the auditorium and urged everyone to come forward for Odisha’s development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focusing on development of Odisha. He said a mega steel plant must be set up in Keonjhar to make good use of the district’s mineral resources. Collector Vishal Singh and Keonjhar municipality chairperson Niku Sahu were among those present.