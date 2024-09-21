CM Mohan Charan Majhi vows action, BJD president Naveen seeks SIT

CM Majhi vows strict action, Naveen seeks judicial probe

The deputy chief minister also discussed the issue with Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh and said the inquiry report will be submitted soon.

Earlier, Naveen strongly condemned the incident and demanded a court-monitored SIT probe and judicial inquiry into it. He said it is expected that the BJP government in the state will take the strongest possible action against those involved in the incident.

“The way an army major and a lady were treated in Bharatpur police station is shocking and beyond comprehension. The manner in which police have allegedly treated them has shook the conscience of the country. This has happened to a serving army officer and a lady within Odisha,” he said.

Naveen further said the previous BJD government had the system of Mo Sarkar in which the chief minister, ministers and senior officers would call citizens to take feedback on their visits to government offices including police stations and hospitals to find out about the professional conduct of officials. “This BJP government has stopped the pro-people initiative of Mo Sarkar and the consequences are visible.”

The former chief minister said the day the BJP government refused to take action against the Governor’s son in a serious case of assault on a government employee at Raj Bhavan in Puri, others got emboldened. “I still urge for action to be taken by this government against the Governor’s son,” he said.

Congress MLA Sophia Firdous also met the victim woman at AIIMS and inquired about her health condition.