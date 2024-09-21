Odisha: Forester Sanjay Naik dies by suicide amid allegations of bribery harassment

BHAWANIPATNA: A forester allegedly died by suicide in Bhawanipatna owing to harassment and mental torture over bribe.

Sources said Rayagada silviculture forester Sanjay Naik was found hanging in his quarter on Wednesday. Police while recovering Naik’s body reportedly found a suicide note in which he allegedly blamed a senior of Rayagada division for forcing him to take the extreme step.

Naik’s brother Rabi Narayan in an FIR lodged with Bhawanipatna town police alleged the former was being harassed and tortured over bribe by one of his senior officials in the division. Rabi Narayan alleged his brother apart from being forced to give bribe was also asked to supply household items to the officer. He said his brother had been transferred to Balangir area recently but was not relieved for not being able to pay more bribe.

Naik’s wife Priyanka Subudhi alleged her husband was under tremendous stress over the huge amount of bribe he was being asked to pay. She demanded stern action against the official.

Meanwhile, PCCF and HoFF Debidutta Biswal said police is investigating the matter. Appropriate action will be taken on the basis of the findings.