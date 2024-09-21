Three die after consuming village feast

BARIPADA: At least three persons including a woman and a child died while 20 others were taken ill after consuming a feast in Albandh village within Badasahi police limits on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Rajkishore Naik (62), of Albandh, Nidrabati Naik (50) of Karanjia within Baripada Sadar police limits and a boy of Chauliasole village within Badasahi police limits.

As per reports, several people had attended the Sudhikriya feast in the village on Thursday night.

Soon the majority of those who consumed the food offered at the feast complained of vomiting and loose motion. A few affected people took medicines but as it did not work, they were taken to Pt Raghunath Murmu medical college and hospital where the three were declared dead on arrival.

The condition of the rest 20 villagers is stable, said chief district medical officer Abhay Kumar Das.

The CDMO said he has ordered doctors and medical staff to rush to the spot to investigate the matter and submit a report.