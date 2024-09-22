Plans afoot to organise health camps in all district HQs: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said the state government is planning to organise health camps in all the district headquarters of the state to ensure better healthcare services to the people.

Inaugurating a mega health camp at Keonjhar, organised by the district administration under the joint auspices of district headquarters hospital, Dharanidhar medical college and hospital and SCB medical college and hospital, the chief minister said, “We have been receiving complaints from people coming to the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell about their health issues and neglect in healthcare in peripheral hospitals. We have been thinking of taking new initiatives for them.”

He said the state government is sensitive towards providing better healthcare to the people and accordingly steps are being taken to organise health camps in every district headquarters.

The event featured an eye treatment camp, health service camp and social empowerment camp. Around 1,000 people from 13 blocks and five urban areas received free eye check-ups, from specialist doctors. The event was organised in collaboration with OMC and LV Prasad Eye Institute. In the social empowerment camp organised for the differently-abled and senior citizens, 923 beneficiaries received aids like wheelchairs, hand-propelled cycles, battery-operated cycles, walkers, Braille kits and hearing devices. This camp was organised in collaboration with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) and the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department.

The chief minister launched 13 mobile medical unit vehicles for the district.