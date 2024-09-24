Accused warned gangrape victims not to file report

ROURKELA : Rourkela police has arrested three persons for the gangrape of two minor girls and is now ascertaining if there were more present at the crime scene on Saturday evening when the incident took place near Birsa Munda multipurpose stadium along Rourkela ring road.

Investigation is underway to ascertain if others are involved as it was alleged that four more persons were present at the spot waiting for their turn to sexually assault the girls. On Monday, police took the three accused to the spot to reconstruct the crime.

Social activist Rita Sahu who gave shelter to the two victims said audacity of the criminals can be gauged from the fact that they committed the ghastly crime a few metres from the busy ring road taking advantage of darkness. “Two persons who saw them kept quiet out of fear,” she said.

Zone III DSP Nirmal Mohapatra said the 15-year-old victim had come to visit her elder sister near Sector 19 along with her 14-year-old friend from Jharkhand. So far, involvement of three persons has been ascertained and further investigation is on, he added.

The elder sister of the first victim, in her complaint stated the girls were returning home after buying sandals when two miscreants waylaid them at Bisra Chowk stating they would help them reach their destination in an autorickshaw as the place was unsafe.

The complainant said when the victims told them that she was on her way to pick them up, the miscreants forcibly took them to a nearby plantation site. They called some others and two of them caught hold of her sister’s friend and attempted to rape her. It was when the complainant’s sister screamed in panic, they gagged and gangraped her.