Experts urge better ADR monitoring to save lives

CUTTACK: Adverse drug reaction (ADR)-related deaths contribute significantly to the mortality due to hospitalisation. An effective monitoring system is urgently required to manage ADRs at all hospitals in the country and state, experts said on Monday.

Addressing the valedictory function of the 4th National Pharmacovigilance Week observed by SCB MCH in association with Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, head of Pharmacovigilance department Dr Trupti Rekha Swain said, ADR is any effect which is noxious and undesirable to any medicine prescribed by the physician for the benefit of the patient. They have to be identified swiftly and treated in time to save lives, she said.

The theme for the pharmacovigilance week was ‘Building ADR Reporting Culture for Patient Safety’. A walkathon and undergraduate quiz competition as well as sensitisation programme for nurses and staffs of periphery hospitals, consumers, patients and general public were conducted to increase awareness about ADR reporting.

Among others, Dr Itishree Prusty, Dr Sweta S Pradhan, Dr Vedvyas Mishra, Dr Bikash Chandra Das and pharmacovigilance associate Swayam Saurav Sahoo coordinated the week-long programme which began on September 17.