Assault on officer's fiancee: Accused IIC gives consent for narco and polygraph tests

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst the nationwide outrage over the alleged assault on an army officer and sexual abuse of his fiancee in Bhubaneswar, the former inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Bharatpur police station has given his consent to undergo narco analysis, brain mapping and polygraph tests.

The tests will be conducted at the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

The Crime Branch investigating the case approached the SDJM court in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, seeking permission to carry out narco analysis, brain mapping and polygraph tests of the suspended officer Dinakrushna Mishra.

Mishra appeared before the court where he was informed about the purpose of the proceedings and its legal consequences. He told the court that he was innocent and not involved in the commission of offences as alleged against him.

"I do not have any objection to undergo narco analysis, polygraph and brain fingerprinting tests. I am giving consent on my own accord and free will," he told the court.

The SDJM court said it was satisfied that Mishra gave his consent for the three tests with his own volition and allowed the prayer of the investigating officer (IO) to conduct the tests at the Gandhinagar SFSL.

While the army officer's fiancée has levelled serious allegations against Mishra, the accused officer reportedly denied the accusations during his questioning by CB officers.

With no CCTV cameras in the police station or any eye-witness, CB decided to go for collecting legally admissible evidences. "As the incident took place inside the police station and there were no eye-witnesses, scientific methodology may give a proper direction to the investigating agency to unearth the truth," sources added.

Sources said the court directed the IO to conduct the tests as per the standard operating procedure and without any delay. It also asked the IO to submit the medical report of the accused officer after the completion of the narco analysis, brain mapping and polygraph tests.

"CB prayed before the court to carry out the tests in Gujarat as it has one of the best forensic science laboratories in the country. The agency also wants to maintain transparency in its investigation. It will request Gandhinagar SFSL to give a date to conduct the tests soon," said sources.

The SDJM court observed that it was relying on the observations made by the Supreme Court in the case of Rajendra Pralhadrao Wasnik and State of Maharashtra where the top court had suggested that the investigating agency should adopt latest and advanced scientific technologies to arrive at the right conclusion.