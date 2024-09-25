Odisha CM Majhi felicitates two national award-winning teachers

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday felicitated Odia teachers Dwiti Chandra Sahu and Santosh Kumar Kar, who received the National Teachers’ Award from President Droupadi Murmu recently.

Congratulating them, the CM said it is a matter of pride that the two teachers from Odisha have received the 2024 national award.

Science teacher Kar has become popular for his innovative teaching techniques and making science education interesting for students. Similarly, art teacher Sahu has integrated cultural heritage and art into education. Their dedication and hardwork have earned them national recognition, the CM said.

“Our government is working to bring the best practices to the education system. We have made provisions in the budget to strengthen educational infrastructure. To strengthen primary education, steps have been taken to establish ‘Godabarish Mishra Model Primary School’ in every panchayat. These schools will nurture children’s talent and prepare them for higher education, transforming our education landscape,” Majhi said.

The CM also felicitated successful participants of World Skill Competition held in Lyon, France recently. Majhi presented cash award of `25 lakh to Amaresh Sahoo from Deogarh for winning bronze medal in the renewable energy sector and `5 lakh to Gedela Akhil from Gajapti for receiving the medallion of excellence in water technology.