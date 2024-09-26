Miscreants kill one, injure another near Chhend police station in Odisha

ROURKELA: In what can be termed as a complete collapse of law and order, a group of miscreants on Wednesday evening chased and hacked to death a youth and critically injured another in broad daylight near the Bhagwati fuel filling station opposite Chhend Colony within Sector-7 police limits here.

Reports said the incident occurred between 5 pm and 5.30 pm on the forested road on the Durgapur hill alongside the fuel filling station and the ring road. Incidentally, the Chhend police station is located on the other side of the Ring Road which is less than 100 metres from the crime scene.

As per preliminary information, the miscreants chased the two youths who ran for life towards the forested road connecting the Kalpataru Ashram. However, the miscreants reached them and hacked one of them to death while the other youth with fatal injuries managed to run back towards the ring road.

Police immediately rushed him to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) where his condition is stated to be critical.

DIG Police Brijesh Kumar Rai officiating as Rourkela SP rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. The circumstances of the attack and identity of the attackers were not clear. Zone II DSP Pushpanjali Ningi identified the deceased person as Md Sakir Hussain and the injured as Md Amir. She said investigation is underway to identify the attackers and reason behind the attack.