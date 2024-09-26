Navchetana to prevent drug abuse among students in five districts of Odisha

This time, the government will rope in NGOs to identify students who are already using substances or showing inclination towards it. Such students will be provided referral linkages for counselling and treatment facilities. Community centres near the schools will be used to conduct outreach activities for the students to prevent drug abuse.

Officials of the department said a database of counsellors and treatment facilities will be maintained by the schools. On identification of vulnerability in terms of difficulty in studies, personal or family issues or any other factor which would make the child inclined towards use of drugs, teachers will single out the positive aspects of such students and engage them in sports, hobbies and physical activities to divert their attention as well as to engage them in meaningful activities.

With students and youths being particularly vulnerable to the menace of substance use, the state government has been implementing various measures to create awareness among them. This year, the government made it mandatory for students to sign anti-drug declaration forms during admission to higher educational institutions (HEIs) - public universities, government and non-government-aided colleges (both technical and general).

The declaration prohibits the students from carrying, selling and consuming not just drugs but also tobacco products and alcohol on campuses. Besides, students are expected to report to the HEI authorities instances of drug/alcohol/tobacco consumption and sale by any student or staff on the premises or nearby.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is implementing NAPDDR for 2018-2025 with an aim to reduce consequences of drug abuse through a multi-pronged strategy.