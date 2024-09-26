Odisha High Court slaps Rs 50,000 fine on firm for suppressing facts

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on a security service firm for filing a petition seeking intervention against Pattamundai municipality’s order terminating contract for providing service of sanitation in different wards without mentioning an earlier petition wherein, he had obtained an interim order.

The petition filed by Chandan Security Services represented by Paresh Nath Das sought quashing of the termination order on the ground that it was done without giving it an opportunity of hearing.

While dismissing the two petitions, the division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Ratho directed the petitioner to deposit Rs 50,000 in the High Court’s Bar Association Welfare Fund within three months.

“What has truly disturbed us that unfortunately both the writ applications were filed by the same counsel. While filing the second writ application, counsel for the petitioner was aware of the averments made in the first writ application. The minimum, what was expected from counsel for the petitioner was that he ought to have ensured that the facts regarding the filing of the first writ application were disclosed in the second writ application,” the bench observed in the order released on Monday.