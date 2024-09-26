Park named after Upadhyaya to come up in Bhubaneswar: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday announced that the state government will set up a park in Bhubaneswar named after Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Gracing the 109th birthday celebration of Upadhyaya at a state-level function here, Majhi said the park will have a life-size statue of the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

The great philosopher made immense contributions to promoting Indian cultural ideology and unique economic thought. Despite being a pioneering thinker, he didn’t receive the recognition he deserved in history. It’s time to give him his due, said the CM.

Majhi said, “Pandit Upadhyaya was the proponent of Integral Humanism (Ekatma Manavavad). Adopting this ideology can resolve many current societal issues. He presented a distinct thought process which was beyond socialism and capitalism. The core principle of Antyodaya (lifting the last person in society) guides our politics.”

The CM further said the state government is implementing people-centric programmes, aligning with Upadhyaya’s thoughts for uplifting the underprivileged and integrating all into the mainstream. “Building a strong and self-reliant Odisha is our priority. Due to the immense support of people of the state, the foundation for a developed Odisha has been laid. By 2036, Odisha will become developed and by 2047, the state will play a crucial role in shaping a developed India,” he added.

On the occasion, Majhi participated in the BJP membership drive by enrolling residents of booths 54 and 55 as party members. He also participated in a tree plantation programme.