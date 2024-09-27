62-year-old Odisha woman found murdered in house

SAMBALPUR: A 62-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death with a shovel in her house at Dehurisahi village within Rairakhol police limits on Thursday morning.

The victim, Tarangini Sahu, was the second wife of one Hira Bahadur, a retired employee of the electricity department. However, as she could not bear a child, Bahadur went back to his first wife and children. While Tarangini had been staying alone, as per her neighbours, she had frequent tussles with the children and Bahadur’s first wife over the property.

Few days back, Tarangini had told a neighbour that Bahadur’s first wife’s grandson and son-in-law had threatened to kill her. Rairakhol police SDPO, Prasanta Kumar Meher and IIC Sabita Lata Sethi, visited the scene. A scientific team also reached the spot to collect evidence. However, no detention or arrests have been made so far. Meher said, “We are investigating the matter. Currently, we don’t have evidence to suspect anyone. Further investigation into the matter is underway.”