Flood concerns loom large over Balasore, Mayurbhanj districts in Odisha

BARIPADA/BALASORE: Continuous rainfall over the past few days, caused by a fresh low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, has triggered panic among residents in low-lying areas of Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. The rising water levels in the Jalaka river, which is flowing near the warning mark at Mathani in Basta block have raised fears of fresh flooding.

Residents of Basta, Baliapal, Bhograi, and Jaleswar, who recently faced receding floodwaters from the Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers, are now confronted with fresh challenges as the rains continue to lash most parts of the districts.

The Jalaka river, which receives water from Rasgovindpur, Amarda, and Chitrada in Mayurbhanj district, is expected to flood again if the rains persist for a day more. In Jaleswar block, a recent breach in the embankment of a tributary has disrupted communication between Kamarda, Baliapal, and Jaleswar. The embankment, which collapsed over 100 mts, has damaged the concrete road at Jhardpimpal, creating cracks and posing risks to commuters.

Locals Kumud Sahoo, Prafulla Majhi, Sankar Das, and Krithish Rana, corroborated that the embankment’s condition worsened overnight after incessant rains.

In Bhograi block, villagers cut a road near Banamali Majhi Harijana Sahi UP School to allow stagnant water to drain, but sand mafia reportedly restored the road for the movement of sand-laden vehicles, affecting school activities.

On being informed, Balasore collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas directed officials from the Irrigation department and other authorities to inspect the sites and take necessary measures.