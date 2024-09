A statement issued by the Health department said the state government took stock of the situation that arose due to the on-going strike. The demands of ONEA were discussed at a high-level meeting where it was decided that an inter-departmental committee will be constituted to look into the issue.

In view of the importance of critical healthcare needs, the Health department has appealed to the agitating nursing officers to desist from cease work agitation and resume their duty immediately.

On Wednesday, talks between ONEA and Health secretary Aswathy S had failed as the association demanded formation of a high-power inter-departmental committee for taking a favourable decision towards fulfilling their demands.