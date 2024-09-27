Odisha High Court acquits murder convict after 14 years in jail

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday acquitted a murder convict Kharjim Bandhu (43) after 14 years in jail. The court also acquitted his father Kharjim Lachhna Rao (71), who was sentenced to imprisonment for life in the murder case, but granted bail over 8 years back.

Bandhu and Rao were convicted of committing murder of the former’s wife Kharjim Kumari in 2008. She had gone missing from Sunki in Pottangi on June 2 that year. The duo was arrested a month later after human bones and clothing fragments of a 25-year-old woman were found near a jungle, and put on trial. They were sentenced to imprisonment for life by the Fast Track Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Jeypore. Both father and son filed a jail criminal appeal in the HC on December 24, 2010.

While quashing the trial court’s judgment and order of conviction Justice SK Sahoo and Justice Chittaranjan Dash said the evidence put forth in the case did not bring about a nexus between the criminal and the crime. The inability to conclusively identify the bones as Kumari’s, coupled with weak circumstantial evidence and inconsistencies in the forensic findings, raised significant doubts about the prosecution’s story.

“The prosecution has not established the appellants’ guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, and these shortcomings provide a strong basis for arguing that the Appellants should be acquitted due to the failure to meet the burden of proof required by law.,” the bench ruled.