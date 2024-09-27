Tusker tramples woman to death in Odisha's Baripada

BARIPADA: Tension gripped the Baripada forest division after a 35-year-old woman was trampled to death by a tusker early on Thursday morning in Radhikasole village.

The victim, identified as Manka Hansdah, was attacked while sleeping in her house with her husband, Sitaram Hansdah, who narrowly escaped.

The tusker reportedly dragged Manka out of the house and killed her, causing panic among villagers. The aggressive elephant had been roaming in the Betnoti range for several days. It is believed that the animal, angered by the lack of food, attacked the woman after entering the village.

Local authorities, including police ASI Sutar Kumar Mohanta from KC Pur outpost, reached the site in the morning. He seized the body and registered a case. The body was sent for postmortem.

Forest department officials, led by DFO A Uma Mahesh, visited the area to assess the situation. Mahesh confirmed that compensation would be provided to the victim’s family once necessary documents are submitted.

This incident marks the third death in a week due to elephant attacks in the region, with two other fatalities reported in Deuli and Rasgovindpur ranges. Over 50 elephants are said to be wreaking havoc in Deuli, Betnoti, Baripada, and Rasgovindpur ranges, leaving residents in fear.