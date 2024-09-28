Four die,16 hurt as Puri-bound pilgrim bus from Uttar Pradesh turns turtle in Odisha's Balasore

BALASORE: At least four pilgrims, including a woman, from Uttar Pradesh died and 16 others sustained injuries in an accident on NH-16 in Balasore district in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police sources said the mishap occurred when 55 pilgrims were on their way to Puri to visit Lord Jagannath temple and the ill-fated bus fell from a height of 20-ft and turned turtle on a crop field at Chalanti bypass under Jaleswar police limits.

The deceased have been identified as Raj Prasad Yadav, Rajesh Mishra, Santaram Yadav and Kamala Devi. The condition of seven pilgrims is stated to be critical.

Upon information, local police and fire fighting personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured pilgrims, who were trapped under the bus. All the injured people have been shifted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital at Balasore.

Dilip Kumar Sahoo, sub-divisional police officer of Jaleswar, said that there were 57 people, including driver and helper, in the bus and they were en-route to Puri to visit the holy place.

"The pilgrims had left UP on September 18 and they had already visited several places in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. They were all sleeping when the mishap took place. Preliminary investigation suggests that reckless driving might have caused the mishap," he said.

The SDPO said that a case has been registered and the ill-fated vehicle has been seized with the help of a JCB machine. The owner of the bus and family members of the deceased have been informed. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.