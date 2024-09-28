Ostracised family returns to village after six months

MALKANGIRI: The family of Bhaktaram Hantal, which was forcibly ousted from Sargiguda within Malkangiri Sadar police limits on suspicion of practising sorcery returned to the village after six months.

SDPO Sachin Patel, Malkangiri tehsildar Lalit Bagh and Malkangiri Sadar IIC Himanshu Sekhar Barik held discussions with zilla adivasi sangha president Balraj Gamel and others in Sargiguda village to facilitate the return of Bhaktaram, his wife and two sons to the village. Patel told The New Indian Express a consensus was reached between Bhaktaram and the villagers. Police will patrol the village regularly to ensure Bhaktaram and his family’s safety, he said.