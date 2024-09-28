Vedanta to take up ‘Swarna Prashan’ drive in three districts

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium on Thursday announced its partnership with the Ministry of Ayush for the ‘Swarna Prashan’ initiative, an Ayurveda-based immunisation drive for children. The drive will be taken up in three districts of Kalahandi, Koraput and Rayagada.

As part of the drive, officials said they have started reaching out to the children in Kalahandi district. The Ayurvedic immunisation drops were orally administered to around 500 students of Manikeshwari High School and Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Bhawanipatna on Thursday in presence of district assistant medical officer (DAMO) Dr Ayodhyanath Behera and other medical officers.

Vedanta is getting support and guidance from the state government and secretary of Ministry of Ayush in taking up the programme in the underserved region and is now planning to extend it to Rayagada and Koraput districts, company officials said.

Vedanta Aluminium COO Sunil Gupta said, “Through our collaboration with the Odisha government and the Ministry of Ayush, we aim to expand and strengthen existing government schemes for the holistic development of communities.”

Vedanta Aluminium (bauxite mines) COO Nitin Kumar Tiwari said they have planned to expand the Swarna Prashan programme to benefit 30,000 children, up to 16 years of age, across Koraput, Kalahandi and Rayagada this year.