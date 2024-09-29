BJP plans membership drive at Durga Puja pandals in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to make its membership drive more expansive, the state BJP is all set to put up stalls near Durga Puja pandals to draw common people to its fold.

State party spokesperson Dilip Mohanty on Sunday said, the puja pandals in the Twin City and other districts will be a major focus area to bring in new members. The target is to draw more youths and women into the party-fold.

While the party workers will reach out to people above 18 years of age in market places, higher education institutions, among other places, camps will be put up near Durga Puja pandals too. Every year, over 180 pandals, both small and big, come up in Bhubaneswar and in Cuttack, the number stands at 170. “Since puja pandals witness a large congregation both before and during Durga Puja, membership drives will be conducted near them,” he said.

A digital membership drive is already underway in the state since September 2 wherein, people can call a toll free number (8800002024) to get enrolled. “However, since mobile connectivity issues are being reported from certain places, the party’s state committee has decided to launch manual membership drive too. The drive will be carried out at all busy places,” he said.

There are 38,000 booths in the state and the party aims to enrol at least 100 people as members in every booth. Mohanty said while the special membership drive is scheduled till October 5, it may be extended till the Durga Puja or beyond considering the response of people.

Similarly, with the BJP announcing to resume students union elections in the state in 2025, the party has also decided to reach out to all higher educational institutions to get more students as its members.