Grander Durga Puja in Sambalpur this year

SAMBALPUR: The stage is set for Durga Puja in the city with organisers making elaborate plans for the festival which remained largely subdued owing to violence during Ram Navami last year.

Following the peace committee meeting held few days back, the district administration has decided that the immersion processions would be taken out amid several safety measures. They emphasised the need for regulations to ensure that the celebrations remain peaceful.

Speaking to mediapersons, SP, Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said, “Organisers have been instructed to adhere to the time limits and regulate crowd at the pandals. They have also been asked to keep sound levels below 65 decibels at the pandals”. He said police have asked the puja committees to hold discussions with their respective IICs to finalise route for immersion procession so that a traffic management plan can be chalked out on time. “We want to ensure people enjoy the celebrations, but it is equally important to maintain order and safety,” the SP said.

This apart, few regulations have also been issued for puja pandals. The organizers have been asked to ensure the pandals are erected at a safe distance from all sides including the road. Besides, they have been asked to ensure fire safety measures and provision of water. The pandals will be inspected upon completion and only then temporary electricity connection given to them.

The district administration has asked TPWODL to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the festivities. Similarly, Sambalpur Municipal Corporation has been asked to address concerns relating to sanitation, water supply and street lights. Sources said additional police personnel will be deployed around major immersion sites and across the city. Traffic management and crowd control will be given special attention to avoid any disruptions.

The administration had urged people to remain vigilant and report any disturbances during the festivities. While a control room is being set up at the SP’s office, a toll free number 1800-3456-791 has been issued to receive complaints from people. At least 50 pandals will be erected at different places in the city this year.