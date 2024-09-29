In peak dengue season, Odisha faces shortage of testing kits

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a surge in dengue positive cases, Odisha faces a shortage of testing kits in government hospitals exposing the shoddy preparedness of the public health administration. The state has been reporting over 100 positive cases daily.

Sources said the state has been grappling with dengue cases in recent weeks, with hospitals across half of the districts witnessing an influx of patients exhibiting symptoms of the disease.

However, diagnosis and effective response have been affected due to insufficient ELISA testing kits at the public health facilities. The government hospitals are overwhelmed by patients for ELISA-based tests as the directorate of public health has urged people to refrain from testing of the vector-borne disease on rapid diagnosis kits.

Though dengue rapid test is based on lateral flow immuno assay for the qualitative detection of IgM/IgG and NS1 antibodies to the virus in humans, the directorate had asked people to report at government sentinel sites for tests citing that the rapid tests are not admissible as their sensitivity and specificity are doubtful.

The state has around 45 ELISA-based test labs, including those at 32 district headquarters hospitals, government medical colleges, regional medical research centre and AIIMS. Reports indicate that many hospitals are running low on essential kits, leaving the patients in a precarious position.