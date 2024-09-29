Odisha CM praises police, warns against laxity in women’s safety

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday commended the Odisha police as a disciplined, people-oriented and efficient force due to whose relentless efforts the state has maintained its identity as a peaceful place in the country.

His statement at the conference of the district collectors and superintendents of police has come as a morale booster for the beleaguered state uniformed force, which is at the receiving end in the wake of the Bharatpur police station incident where an army officer was allegedly assaulted and his fiancée sexually harassed by cops.

“There are exceptions in every field and these should not be used to paint the whole police force and the policing system with the same brush,” Majhi said.

The chief minister, however, warned that while the government stands with the police force, it will not spare any laxity in dealing with crime against women. The police should accord top priority to women safety and attend to them with proper courtesy when they visit the police station even late in the night, he said.

He also directed that there should be zero tolerance of crime and criminals in the state and the police should act swiftly and efficiently to provide timely justice to the victims.