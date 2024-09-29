Rourkela Police debunk teen girl's kidnapping claim, arrest boyfriend

ROURKELA: Hours after steel city went into a state of shock over the abduction of a 17-year-old, police debunked the girl’s story with the arrest of her boyfriend.

DIG (western range) Niti Sekhar and Rourkela SP Brijesh Kumar Rai on Saturday evening told mediapersons that the kidnapping theory turned out to be false. Following investigation, police on Saturday arrested Safur Alam (27) of Bisra block. Alam was familiar with the girl and had enticed her to elope with him, Sekhar said.

Alam had created a fake Instagram ID in the name of Siddharth Modi and the girl was well aware of this. Sekhar said medical examination of the girl would be conducted and based on the report, the sections in the case filed earlier modified, if need arises. A Hyundai Creta was seized by police during course of investigation.

High drama prevailed on Friday evening for a couple of hours when police received informal complaint that a minor girl was kidnapped from sector-7. Police teams from sector 7, Chhend and RN Pali launched an intensive search for the victim. While her mobile phone was tracked, the victim returned on her own a couple of hours later. She claimed the miscreants dropped her near sector 7 and fled.

Around 12 midnight, the girl’s father lodged a written complaint stating his daughter after getting down from Mo Bus at the ring road junction of sectors 7 and 15 was on her way to her friend’s house in sector 7.

Around 6.10 pm, she was forcibly bundled into a black Scorpio SUV by four to five miscreants from near the UCO bank branch. He further stated the miscreants forcibly snatched her mobile phone and then manhandled her.

The girl’s father sought a detailed police investigation to ensure strict action against the culprits but made no mention of the circumstances of her release. Police had registered a case under sections 126 (2), 137 (2), 74, 303 (2) and 3(2) of BNS and section 12 of POCSO Act. Meanwhile, the fake kidnapping story may have landed the girl and her boyfriend in trouble, it has come as a huge relief for police which is under fire for a couple of gang rapes and other heinous crimes in the city.