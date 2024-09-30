19 stolen motorcycles seized, one arrested

BERHAMPUR: Paralakhemundi police in Gajapati district seized 19 stolen motorcycles from different places of the town and arrested a member of an inter-state bike lifters gang in this connection here on Sunday.

The accused was identified as R Raghunadham alias Raghu Pradhan of Pedanchalam village in Palasa of Andhra Pradesh. Paralakhemundi IIC Prashant Bhupati said police were conducting night patrolling on Friday when Raghu who was riding a motorcycle along with another person was intercepted for rash driving.

During checking, police found that the registration number of the two-wheeler was fake. While the cops were busy checking, the pillion rider fled. However, Raghu was taken to custody and during interrogation, he confessed to having stolen the bike from the Palasa area. Raghu further revealed that he along with his gang members stole motorcycles from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and hid them in various places of Paralakhemundi before selling them at throwaway prices. Basing on the information, police raided the said locations and seized 19 stolen motorcycles.