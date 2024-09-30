Amid steep rise in crime, Rourkela cries police apathy

ROURKELA: Rourkela police is under tremendous pressure following a spurt in crimes in the city in the last few days.

Locals feel the police must adopt proactive and pre-emptive measures to restore confidence of people on the department while creating fear among criminals.

Several factors like indifference of police, IICs’ lack of contact with general public, absence of visible action against criminals and anti-socials and rise in substance abuse are to be blamed for the overall deterioration in law and order in the city.

Amid call for crackdown on criminals, the BJD recently took to the streets and submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Talking TNIE, Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak said there is a complete breakdown of law and order in the city which has been witnessing an unprecedented surge in crimes against women, murders, robberies, gang war, contraband smuggling, narcotics abuse and even theft of government assets. He said criminals and anti-social elements regularly congregate at isolated spots in the city where they consume alcohol and abuse drugs. But police officers deliberately turn a blind eye to the menace while waiting for crimes to occur. He said the common people of Rourkela have lost faith on police with criminals and anti-social elements showing no fear of the men in khaki.

Rourkela organisational district convenor of Bajrang Dal Rakesh Sharma attributed the alarming scenario to easy and unrestricted access to alcohol and drugs. He said Rourkela SP was apprised of the issue and asked to dismantle the drug racket and restrict consumption of alcohol in the open.