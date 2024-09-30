BJD disputes CM Mohan Charan Majhi’s statement on Jajpur

BHUBANESWAR: Taking on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the BJD demanded that he should come out with the names of the leaders who have looted Jajpur district and amassed wealth when the regional outfit was in power in the state.

Addressing a media-conference here, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo said that the statement of the chief minister is not based on evidence and seems to be made out of the frustration of his government’s failure to achieve the target set for 100 days. Deo said contrary to what the chief minister said during the BJD tenure, Odisha transformed into the rice bowl of the country. Malnutrition in Odisha was low compared to states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, she said and added that Nagada in Jajpur district has seen all-round development.