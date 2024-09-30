Odisha: Rich tributes paid to former minister Sriballav Panigrahi

SAMBALPUR: Rich tributes were paid to former minister, trade union leader and educationist Sriballav Panigrahi at a function to commemorate his 84th birth anniversary here on Sunday.

The function was organised by Sriballav and Sunanda Panigrahi Foundation, established in 2021 to promote values and ideals of the leader and his spouse. Speaking on the occasion, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari praised Panigrahi for his honesty, integrity and ideology. “One of Sriballav Babu’s greatest qualities was his ownership of issues and advice to Opposition leaders across the political spectrum in the name of public good,” he said.

Pujari lamented that in the present times even people who are in the same side of the spectrum are antagonistic to one another. He said Sriballav babu moved away from being a leader of the Congress to that of the common man. The minister assured all help to Sriballav & Sunanda Panigrahi Foundation.

Former minister and ex-OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik recalled his association with Sriballav for over 60 years. He regaled the audience with several anecdotes on his relationship with the leader. While the welcome address was given by senior journalist Subash Panigrahi, the function was presided over by chairperson of Sriballav & Sunanda Panigrahi Foundation, Dr Raseswari Panigrahi who talked about Sriballav’s idealogy.

Managing trustee of the foundation and Sriballav’s elder son Priyadarshee Panigrahi talked about the activities of the foundation. He said an Annual Sriballav Panigahi Memorial Lecture will be started soon. He further announced that an award called Sriballav Panigrahi Samman will be given away to people whose tireless dedication has been enriching the society through culture, education, language, and social service. The award will carry a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Born into a freedom fighter’s family on September 2, 1940 at Bargaon near Sambalpur, Sriballav was a distinguished political leader. He became India’s youngest cabinet minister at the age of 32 in 1973 and handled several important portfolios like Revenue, Education, Irrigation and Power. He was also a three- time member of the Lok Sabha from Deogarh constituency. Wearing many hats, he was also a trade union leader and educationist. Known for his honesty and integrity and steadfast loyalty to his principles, Sriballav was responsible for implementing several development projects in Odisha. His clean image, strong personality and oratory skills continue to remain an inspiration for people.