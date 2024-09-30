Orissa HC concerned over filing of forged documents

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has expressed serious concern over non-verification or authentication of documents by advocates and even advocate’s clerks as a result of which forged documents are placed before it to get relief in cases.

While deeming such action as “severe form of contemptuous attitude”, the division bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice Chittaranjan Dash directed the advocates or advocate’s clerks to properly verify the documents before placing them on record. “It is also better to ask the party concerned to swear the affidavit,” the bench said.

The observation came in a case in which a forged school transfer certificate was used by a lawyer in an appeal by one Sanatan Hessa for re-consideration of his conviction for murder, on the basis of age-factor and quashing the trial court’s order of imprisonment for life.

The advocate’s clerk Danardan Sethi pleaded before the court that he carried out the instruction of the advocate and had sworn the affidavit wherein certain documents were enclosed. He had no knowledge about the genuineness of those documents and on bona fide belief and good faith, he had annexed the same to the application.