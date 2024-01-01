Home States Odisha

AC repair staff injured in hospital blast succumbs to death in Mancheswar

The deceased, Dilip Samantaray of Harirajpur in Jatni worked at a private agency. He had sustained over 80 per cent burn injuries in the mishap.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 34-year-old man who was engaged in maintenance work of air-conditioners installed at Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital within Mancheswar police limits here, succumbed to death on Sunday two days after sustaining serious injuries due to short-circuit followed by an explosion.

“In case of burn injury, it is difficult to ascertain the survival chances of an injured person. Samantaray had sustained more than 80 per cent burn injury,” said the CEO of Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital, Jyotirmaya Panda.

The deceased’s body was sent to Capital Hospital for postmortem. Meanwhile, three other injured staff are still undergoing treatment. Of them, two have sustained more than 50 per cent burns. Mancheswar police have registered a case of unnatural death in this connection and launched an investigation into the matter.

