Arun Sarangi takes charge as acting DGP of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha's Acting DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi, who took charge on Sunday, said his focus will be to provide quality policing to people and to make the society crime-free. Sarangi, who took charge as in-charge DGP after Sunil Kumar Bansal retired as the police chief, said steps will also be taken to control crimes, enhance investigation and improve law and order situation in the state.

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has strengthened Odisha Police and the capabilities of the force will be enhanced further in the coming days,” he said.

“Odisha Police has achieved success in many sectors in the last few years. I will undertake the additional responsibility entrusted upon me with utmost sincerity with the cooperation of everyone”, said Sarangi, who is currently posted as Special DG of Police and Director of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha's Acting DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi, who took charge on Sunday, said his focus will be to provide quality policing to people and to make the society crime-free. Sarangi, who took charge as in-charge DGP after Sunil Kumar Bansal retired as the police chief, said steps will also be taken to control crimes, enhance investigation and improve law and order situation in the state. “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has strengthened Odisha Police and the capabilities of the force will be enhanced further in the coming days,” he said. “Odisha Police has achieved success in many sectors in the last few years. I will undertake the additional responsibility entrusted upon me with utmost sincerity with the cooperation of everyone”, said Sarangi, who is currently posted as Special DG of Police and Director of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp