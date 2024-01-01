BJP will form next government in Odisha: Vijaypal Singh Tomar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after asserting it will fight the 2024 battle alone, the BJP on Sunday claimed it will form the next government in Odisha. BJP co-in-charge for Odisha Vijaypal Singh Tomar said the situation is very favourable for the BJP in Odisha as people want to see a double-engine government in the state. “A survey conducted in the state indicated BJP will win at least 80 Assembly and 16 Lok Sabha seats in 2024,” Tomar told a private TV channel.

The Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, who has been here since Friday and attended a series of meetings, said youth and women of the state are now showing their inclination towards BJP.

"People are fed up with massive corruption and rise in crime encouraged by the state government. The common perception is that a double-engine government will bring prosperity and rapid development to the state," he said. Taking a dig at the BJD government, Tomar said a shadow chief minister is running the show in Odisha which is not acceptable to people of the state.

On the speculation of a secret understanding of BJP with BJD, Tomar said such canards are deliberately spread by the regional party ahead of elections to confuse his party’s workers and voters for political gains. It is not going to work this time. A joint meeting of office-bearers of Mahila, Krushak, Yuva, OBC, SC, ST and minority morchas was held here under the chairmanship of state BJP president Manmohan Samal where Tomar explained the decisions taken at the national office-bearers’ meeting in New Delhi for the next elections. He said the party has decided to improve its vote share to 51 per cent in each booth.

