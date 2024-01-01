Home States Odisha

CV Raman Global University convocation held, 17 students get gold medal

Co-founder of HCL Technologies Ajai Chowdhry was conferred with Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) for his outstanding contribution to the society in the field of IT, during the convocation.

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 17 UG and PG students of CV Raman Global University (CGU), Odisha, received gold medals in the 4th convocation of the varsity recently. The university also conferred doctorate, master’s and bachelor’s degrees to 934 students on the occasion. Co-founder of HCL Technologies Ajai Chowdhry was conferred with a Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) for his outstanding contribution to society in the field of IT, during the convocation.

In his address, Chowdhry appraised the students on how the latest and emerging technologies such as quantum computing, nuclear science, space engineering, AI, and big data will impact the educational and economic development of society in the future.

CGU founder and president Sanjib Kumar Rout, who presided over the function, encouraged the students and projected the plans of the university including setting up multiple sports and hobby clubs.
He also said that the Board of Governors of CGU has taken a decision to give more emphasis on start-ups and entrepreneurship and also committed to expanding the Nidhi TBI incubation centre to accommodate around 500 start-ups.CGU’s board members Sarat Chandra Bhadra, Hiranmay Mahanta, Shailja Rout, Prof Sunil Kumar Sarangi and Sasanko Sekhar Mohanty were present.

