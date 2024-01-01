Hospitality scene hotting up in Odisha

Deboo Patanaik By

Express News Service

Hotels are the prime drivers of growth for any destination since accommodation is the key to tourism. Post-pandemic, there has been a remarkable growth in the movement of tourists across the globe and India is no exception. If you look at recent numbers, the tourism sector in 2022 generated more business than in 2019. Covid made virtual meetings and working from home the new normal in life. Hence, after the pandemic, travel and tourism have taken off in the domestic market.

More tourists consequentially result in more demand for accommodation. Predictably, the hotel industry is in for a boom for the next 5-6 years. The demand and supply gap is creating opportunities for the establishment of hotels in all segments across all tourist destinations in the country. Looking at the response from the market and possible early returns on investment, the hotel industry is attracting priority investment from various other established business communities. No wonder even a successful publishing house wants to invest in hotels.

Tourism in Odisha has seen remarkable growth in the last decade but the state has been lacking in providing hotel accommodation in most of the tourist circuits excluding pockets like Bhubaneswar, Puri, Gopalpur, etc. Even in these destinations, luxury hotels or hotels with 4 or 5-star ratings are limited. This resulted in demand for luxury hotels all around the state, leading promoters to plan for exclusive 5-star properties in different locations.

Leading the list is Bhubaneswar which had just three 5-star rated hotels till 2021. With the arrival of Vivanta of the IHCL group and ITC Welcome, the number of rooms in the category has gone up to 650. Newly-opened refurbished Crown IHCL Seleqtion and Lyfe have added 200 more rooms. A few more hotels are in the pipeline, including a Sarovar Premium, Novotel, Radisson & the new brand, Atmosphere.

The promotion of tourism by the state, too, has seen a sea change in the last decade. The tagline, ‘India’s Best Kept Secret’ has caught on to the imagination of the travellers. Adding to that, the Eco Retreat initiative is becoming popular. To top it all is Odisha’s proactive promotion of sports activity which keeps the state in the limelight. Hockey, football, kabaddi, badminton, kho-kho or athletics, not to mention cricket, keeps the calendar busy around the year. All these require hotel rooms for the athletes, officials and even the spectators. Expectedly people from places like Vadodara and Coimbatore were found travelling to Bhubaneswar to watch World Cup Hockey last year.

All these have led to the heartening arrival of national and international brands into the state. Odisha in the last three decades had just one national brand, Oberoi Trident. Today, it hosts all the players mentioned above and more are expected in the days to come. Puri, which didn’t have a single 5-star property will add at least three hotels of Taj, Hyatt and ITC Fortune brands, expected to be operational by the end of 2024 or early 2025. Even 'Atmosphere' which is proactively promoting Odisha as a destination will add another couple of properties to the state shortly.

While home-grown brand Mayfair opened its new hotel in Jharsuguda and work for the Convention hotel at Bhubaneswar is progressing fast, Swosti Group is rapidly completing its new luxury resort at Puri. IHCL (Taj Group) is actively negotiating for properties at Gopalpur and Bhubaneswar. There are talks that Marriott will make its presence felt in the state at both Bhubaneswar and Konark through its Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield by Marriott brands respectively.

According to predictions, 2024 will see a substantial increase in the number of 5-star deluxe rooms within the state and the trend will continue for a few more years. It is only a matter of time before at least 2,000 more five-star rooms will be available in Odisha. And the proposed investments for them will be beyond $300 million, at a conservative estimate of Rs 1.50 crore per room.

Deboo Patanaik

Managing director,Hotel Crown

